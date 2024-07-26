Update on Outage

Companies and governments that use Microsoft computer systems are continuing to recover from last Friday’s worldwide crash caused by a faulty update. Missouri U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt, who sits on the Senate Armed Services committee says it’s not a good idea to rely on one I-T vendor for “everything:”

Schmitt suggests that allowing more vendors to compete for I-T contracts would help lessen the impact of another security update failure or a cyber-attack. Meanwhile, Sky News reports that Crowd-Strike, the cybersecurity firm that provided the faulty update, is now blaming the outage on a “code fault” that slipped through its safety procedures. —————————————-