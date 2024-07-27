Menu

Trading Post – July 27

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————

Epiphone acoustic guitar – $275 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————

Lawn care service – ph #: 573-275-4050

————

Gibson hollow-body guitar – ph #: 573-366-8682

————

Banks wildlife feeder – w/mounting post – $125 – ph #: 573-788-2236

————

High chair – $20

18 in girls bicycle – $25

Vintage rocking horse – $25 – ph #: 573-225-7624

————

Antique toys – $250/all

Benjamin pellet rifle – ph #: 618-317-6520

————

18 ft Werner stepladder

Fender Super Reverb amp 

Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543

————

Buying:  White floor mats

14 in trim rings

Steering wheel knob – ph #: 573-334-3595

————

‘73 John Deere tractor – w/7 ft bucket loader

Two 7 ft bush hogs – $850/each

Yard Machine chipper-shredder – ph #: 573-450-2025

