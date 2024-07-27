Trading Post – July 27
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————
Epiphone acoustic guitar – $275 – ph #: 573-282-2268
————
Lawn care service – ph #: 573-275-4050
————
Gibson hollow-body guitar – ph #: 573-366-8682
————
Banks wildlife feeder – w/mounting post – $125 – ph #: 573-788-2236
————
High chair – $20
18 in girls bicycle – $25
Vintage rocking horse – $25 – ph #: 573-225-7624
————
Antique toys – $250/all
Benjamin pellet rifle – ph #: 618-317-6520
————
18 ft Werner stepladder
Fender Super Reverb amp
Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543
————
Buying: White floor mats
14 in trim rings
Steering wheel knob – ph #: 573-334-3595
————
‘73 John Deere tractor – w/7 ft bucket loader
Two 7 ft bush hogs – $850/each
Yard Machine chipper-shredder – ph #: 573-450-2025