2 Reynolds County Jail employees accused of inappropriate sexual contact with inmate

Two Reynolds County Jail employees are accused of sexual conduct in the course of public duty. 36-year old Shonda M. Martin, of Bunker and 43-year old Brandi N. McClanahan, of Ellington each face a charge of sexual conduct in the course of public duty. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control investigated the two county employees. In June of 2022, the Reynolds County sheriff requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate allegations that two county employees had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with an inmate while he was in custody at the County Jail. The Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit conducted submitted the finding to the Prosecuting Attorney.On July 25, a special prosecutor requested by the Reynolds County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged Martin and McClanahan with one count each of sexual conduct in the course of public duty. Martin is being held in the Dent County Jail with a $5000 bond. McClanahan is being held in the Texas County Jail with a $5000 bond.