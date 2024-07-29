Bernie man seriously injured after motorcycle-involved crash

A Bernie man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin County on Friday. Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports indicate that on July 26 around 6:09 p.m. Both vehicles were going northbound on Route MM, five miles west of Malden. A 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle, was slowing to make a left turn and was struck in the rear by another vehicle, a 2011 Cadillac CTS. The motorcycle then traveled off the roadway and overturned. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 19-year-old Jake L. Hanner of Bernie. Hanner was transported by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. According to the MSHP, Hanner was wearing a safety device.