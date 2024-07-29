Black bear spotted in Farmington

A black bear has been spotted in Farmington. Lieutenant Christopher Doran with the Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear was seen by multiple people in on Saturday, July 27. Farmington Police Department and the the MDC worked on trying to safely get the bear out of the area. It’s believed that the bear was confined in the area due to people attempting to take photos of it, scaring it back up a tree. The MDC and the police department lost sight of the bear as it got dark. They are hoping the bear will just leave. Lt. Doran says no one was harmed by the bear. The MDC says most black bears that cause problems in Missouri are yearling males that have been driven away by their mother, or threatened or attacked by older males.