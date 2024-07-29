HEARTLAND IDOL IS BACK!!
The Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol is back! Join K103 on the quest to be named this year’s Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol and win one thousand dollars! The field is set and there are some great voices! Be sure to catch them at one of the three preliminary rounds with the Pulaski County Fair, Union County Fair, and Benton Neighbordays. The quest is on to win $1,000 and be named the 2024 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol!
Kaylie Sterling
Michael Askue
Jake Tropf
Payton Len Ford
Kaden Kight
Claire Bonner
Kate Broeckling
Carlena Honrbuckle
Peyton Robinson
Jayme Cook
Ammiel Russel
Kaylei Sterling
Katie Meyer
Crystal Ladner
Amy Clover
Anthony Penrod
Tracey Davis
Taveon Hams
Mary Pemberton
Clara House
Shannon Buttry
Shelly Smith
Kaylee Laws
Sienna Hahn
Tycua Armstrong
Chelsea Bannister
Drew Richardson
