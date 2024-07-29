The Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol is back! Join K103 on the quest to be named this year’s Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol and win one thousand dollars! The field is set and there are some great voices! Be sure to catch them at one of the three preliminary rounds with the Pulaski County Fair, Union County Fair, and Benton Neighbordays. The quest is on to win $1,000 and be named the 2024 Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol!

Kaylie Sterling

Michael Askue

Jake Tropf

Payton Len Ford

Kaden Kight

Claire Bonner

Kate Broeckling

Carlena Honrbuckle

Peyton Robinson

Jayme Cook

Ammiel Russel

Kaylei Sterling

Katie Meyer

Crystal Ladner

Amy Clover

Anthony Penrod

Tracey Davis

Taveon Hams

Mary Pemberton

Clara House

Shannon Buttry

Shelly Smith

Kaylee Laws

Sienna Hahn

Tycua Armstrong

Chelsea Bannister

Drew Richardson

RULES