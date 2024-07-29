July 29th, 2024

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA – A nurse aide responsible for distributing medicine to inmates at an Indiana prison has been charged with trying to smuggle cocaine and marijuana into the facility via a bowl of frozen lasagna. 46-year-old Regina Davis arrived for work earlier this month at the Indiana State Prison, where the property of employees (including their lunch or dinner) passes through an X-ray machine before they enter.



The maximum security lockup houses more than 2,000 adult male prisoners and is located 45 miles east of Chicago, Illinois. As Davis’s lasagna moved through the X-ray machine, a guard thought the Italian delicacy “looked odd,” so he sought the opinion of a colleague, who concurred that “something did not appear natural.” When investigators subsequently dug through the lasagna, they found several packages wrapped in electrical tape that contained coke (about three ounces) and pot (1.7 ounces).



Davis was arrested on two felony narcotics trafficking charges. Davis, who has pleaded not guilty, has been ordered by a judge to appear in court for an August 2nd status hearing. According to Indiana state records, Davis has been licensed as a nurse aide for more than 20 years. She has also been certified as a qualified medication aide after completing “additional training and demonstrated competency while dispensing and passing medications and or applying/administrating treatments.”