On Missouri’s primary election ballot: property tax exemption for childcare providers
Missouri voters will decide in August whether to let the state legislature pass a property tax exemption for childcare providers. St. Peters State Representative Wendy Hausman, who led this effort in the Missouri House, says she hopes the proposal will boost the state’s workforce and help young families…
Hausman says the measure would cover real and personal property taxes for licensed and unlicensed providers who are registered with the state, including in-home childcare.