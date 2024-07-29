Scott City man arrested following arson, property damage

A Scott City man is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail, charged with damaging a home and a Cape Girardeau City police car. 35-year-old Marcus Allen Bowers is being held on a $50,000, cash-only bond. Court records indicate that on Thursday, July 25 at around 4:25 p.m., the victim reported that Bowers was pouring gasoline inside of his residence. The report says the victim said Bowers stated he was “burning the demons out of the house.” Police report the victim also showed s a large hole in the wall and ripping the stuffing out of a couch on which Bowers had allegedly poured gasoline. The victim is pressing charges. Bowers taken to St. Francis Hospital to be deemed fit for confinement. After which Bowers refused to get into a patrol car. After continuing to not comply, Bowers was tased but reportedly kicked a deputy and kicked out the driver’s side passenger window. He’s charged with harassment, resisting arrest and two counts of property damage, which total at $1,870.