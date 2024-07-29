Shooting in Caruthersville

An investigation in Caruthersville has begun after several people were shot early Sunday on July 28. The Caruthersville Police Department says officers were called around 1 a.m. to 7th Street near 20th St. for a possible shooting. Officers found several victims with gunshot wounds as well as damaged property. Other victims self-evacuated to surrounding medical facilities. Due to the large crowd, officers requested assistance from the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, Hayti Police Dept., Kennett Police Dept. State Highway Patrol and Mo. Department of Conservation. Caruthersville Police said this investigation is active and ongoing. If you have information contact the Caruthersville Police Dept. at (573) 333-0216.You can also send an anonymous tip by texting TIP CVILLEPUBLIC and your message to 888777.