DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago

Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s service from the current Nashville, Tennessee, pattern to flights going to Chicago. The change will take effect Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport held service to Chicago when it had EAS service through SkyWest Airlines before the company announced it would cease service with the airport in March 2022. Airport manager Katrina Amos said airport officials are “thrilled” to bring Chicago O’Hare airport back to their passengers. Flights to Nashville will conclude Monday, Sept. 30, and tickets from Cape Girardeau are now available at www.contourairlines.com. Read more in the SE Missourian