Man sentenced for sexually abusing 4-year-old

A man has been sentenced for the sexual abuse of a child that happened nearly two decades ago. Attorney General Andrew Bailey says 40-year-old Richard McCoy was convicted of first-degree statutory sodomy and enticement of a child in connection with the sexual abuse of a four-year-old in Ripley County that happened between 2006 and 2007, however, the victim came forward at the age of thirteen to the Doniphan Police Department. Following a trial by jury, McCoy was sentenced to 18 years for first-degree statutory sodomy and 15 years for enticement of a child–totaling 33 years in prison. According to the Attorney General’s Office, McCoy also has prior criminal convictions including domestic battery, domestic assault, sexual assault and aggravated stalking.