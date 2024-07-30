Nursing home loses federal funding after patient dies

Issues at Senath South Health Care Center have caused the facility to lose federal funding. A few weeks ago a man was allegedly beaten to death at the home. Christian C. Ault is accused of seriously injuring another resident at the nursing home. Senath Police Chief Omar Karnes says he now faces a homicide charge and that this is not the first time a violent death has occurred here. Karnes and Senath Mayor Joe Lane said that issues stem from people they believe do not belong in the nursing home. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have since cut funding to the nursing home, effective July 25. Mayor Lane says that he met with a prosecuting attorney and is willing to file an injunction against the nursing home if the facility does not get better within 90 days. Mayor Lane believes now that the people who should not have been there have been weeded out things will start improving for the facility.