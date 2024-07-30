Treatment-resistant heartworms confirmed in area

The Hillcrest Animal Hospital in Poplar Bluff partnered with Dr. Peggy Fisher of the University of Missouri-College of Veterinary Medicine to study the prevalence of treatment-resistant heartworms in Southeast Missouri. Fisher found nematodes with a near total resistance to ivermectin- and avermectin-based treatments such as Heartguard in the studied area. The study included infected canines from Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne counties. Fisher explained the treatment-resistant forms of the parasite that causes heartworm disease, had been previously confirmed in the lower Mississippi Delta but were poorly studied in Southeast Missouri. Spread primarily by mosquitoes, the study highlighted the swampy low-lying areas of the Missouri portion of the Delta as virulent breeding grounds of the carriers. In the participating counties, Interceptor Plus only had a 35.9% effectiveness rate. Read more in the SEMissourian