2 Cape Girardeau schools to enhance safety with new weapon detectors

The Cape Girardeau Public School District will begin implementing weapon detectors at Cape Central High School and Terry W. Kitchen Jr. High School this school year. They will be placed at entrances at both schools, and also will be used for other school-sponsored activities, both indoor and outdoor. The district will have the detectors installed before the first day of school Tuesday, Aug. 20. CGPS assistant superintendent of Support Services, Josh Crowell says the district purchased eight additional CEIA Opengate Weapon Detection Systems after performing a test run with them at Cape Central Academy during the 2023-24 school year. Crowell said the reception from students and staff was positive as having the system in place provided them with peace of mind and allowed them to focus more on their individual tasks. Crowell said students and parents can look forward to receiving communication about what to expect in the near future. Read more in the SE Missourian

