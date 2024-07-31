A bill in the works to become law next month aims to bring more business to rural Missouri

A bill on tap to become law next month is designed to increase access to funding for businesses who might be too small to get financial help from big investment firms, but too large for banks to help. Marshall state Representative Kurtis Gregory says the bill that he led through the state House aims to bring more business to Missouri, especially smaller communities.

Really, the inspiration came from a farmer is kind of just like a small business, and trying to find that working capital to expand is tough to do,” says Gregory.