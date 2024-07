Governor Mike Parson announced the fifth income tax cut during his administration on Tuesday, July 30. The governor made the announcement at the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the State. The income tax cut falls under Senate Bills 3 and 5, approved by Governor Parson in 2022. The tax cut lowers Missouri’s top income tax rate to 4.7 percent, effective January 1, 2025.

