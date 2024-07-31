Jackson man arrested in a drive by shooting investigation

A Jackson man was arrested after a drive-by-shooting in Cape Girardeau County. 23-year old Aaron Rinehart, faces multiple felony charges including assault and armed criminal action. Investigators say that at around 4 p.m. Friday, July 26 near the intersection of County Road 341 and State Highway 34 someone shot at a building. No injuries were reported, but court documents say a bullet shattered the passenger side window of a truck. Rinehart is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He’s scheduled to be in court on Thursday, August 1.