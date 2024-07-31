Missourians will vote on new minimum wage and paid sick leave

Missourians will vote on raising the state’s minimum wage from $12.30 an hour in November. If passed, the measure would increase the hourly minimum to $13.75 starting in January 2025, and then to $15 in January 2026. The proposal would also require employers to provide one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours an employee works. Supporters say this measure will protect workers from being exploited, and make the state a more attractive destination to a prospective workforce. Opponents to the measure worry it will hurt the state’s economy at large, by imposing requirements on businesses that will cause closures and difficulty for small businesses. An initiative petition for a statutory change to Missouri law needs around 100,000 valid signatures to get on the ballot. Some business owners in support of the initiative say this will also help retain employees and improve the work environment. The verification process of the signatures will be finished by Aug. 8. A similar initiative in 2018 gained the support of 62.3% of voters which raised the minimum wage from $7.85 to $12 over the last five years.