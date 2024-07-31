Teens injured after car flips, hits tree

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Monday, July 29th around 12:25 p.m. on MO 34, approximately 12 miles west of Marble Hill. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate a 16-year-old Greenville boy was driving eastbound when his car went off the right side of the road, flipped and hit a tree. He was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries. His 17-year-old passenger from Oklahoma reportedly suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment. Neither teen was wearing a seat belt and the car, a 2011 Buick Regal, was totaled in the crash.