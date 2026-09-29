Man Caught Removing Bloody Gun Charged in Connection to Fatal Shooting
Police have charged 24-year-old Herman Jackson III in connection with the deadly weekend shooting on Main Street in the downtown area. Court documents say officers caught Jackson removing a bloody gun from the scene early Sunday morning, between Themis and Independence streets. One juvenile was killed and 3 adults were wounded in the gunfire. The Major Case Squad is now investigating what led up to the shooting, and Cape Girardeau police say the investigation is still ongoing.