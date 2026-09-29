New Charges Filed Against Williamson County Social Worker in Case Involving a Child

Additional sex-related charges involving a minor have been brought against a social worker in Williamson County. One case of criminal sexual assault, two charges of criminal sexual abuse involving a minor, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim older than five years of age were brought against Autumn Watson, 37, of Marion. Watson is charged with the crimes between May and July of 2026, according to court documents. According to Marion Police Chief David Fitts, this is related to her actions regarding a young boy victim.