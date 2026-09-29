Quilt/Craft Show at Osage Centre Oct 10-11

The River Heritage Quilt Guild will host its 2026 Quilt Show & Crafts Extravaganza on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

This year’s show theme is “Oh My Stars,” and visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of beautiful quilts, handmade crafts and other creative displays.

The two-day event will feature quilts showcasing the talent and creativity of area quilters, along with crafts and plenty of opportunities to browse and shop.

Event Schedule

Saturday, October 10

🕘 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 11

🕙 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

📍 Osage Centre

1625 North Kingshighway

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Whether you’re an experienced quilter, a craft enthusiast or simply appreciate handmade artistry, the River Heritage Quilt Guild 2026 Quilt Show & Crafts offers something to enjoy.

Scissor sharpening and quilt appraisals are available by appointment. Over 100 handmade and traditional quilts will be on display.

Come see the creativity on display, support local artisans and enjoy a weekend celebrating the art and tradition of quilting.

⭐ Theme: “Oh My Stars”

📅 October 10–11, 2026

📍 Osage Centre – Cape Girardeau

Can find more details by listening to the Community Connection with Rusty Podcast.

Mark your calendar and make plans to attend!