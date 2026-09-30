Keeping Families Together and Saving Babies: Saint Francis NICU Celebrates 25 Years

In honor of National NICU Awareness Month in September, a local hospital is commemorating 25 years of providing care for the most vulnerable infants in the area. Families in southeast Missouri with high-risk deliveries had to drive for hours to receive life-saving care 25 years ago. Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter, a neonatologist, helped establish Saint Francis’ Level 3 NICU in order to change that, and she described how having those services here has changed people’s lives. “Because this became available to our home, I know that families are together and babies are alive.”