14th Annual Liberty Days Brings Living History to Bloomfield October 2–3

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — History will come to life this weekend in Bloomfield during the 14th Annual Liberty Days: A Living History Timeline at the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library.

The event takes place Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3, at 17377 Stars and Stripes Way in Bloomfield.

Friday is dedicated to registered school and homeschool groups. Organizers say 755 students from 13 participating organizations are scheduled to attend.

Students will rotate through 38 educational stations, learning about American history through military encampments, first-person interpreters, historical demonstrations, period equipment and hands-on activities.

The stations will cover a wide range of topics, including the Revolutionary War, the New Madrid earthquakes of 1811–1812, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Cold War.

Other activities will highlight Mountain Men, blacksmithing, rope making, tomahawk throwing, military equipment, railroad history, conservation, emergency services, patriotic crafts and local community history.

Saturday Open to the Public

Liberty Days opens to the public on Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free for all ages.

Visitors can explore living-history camps, watch demonstrations, meet historical presenters, tour museum galleries and visit the museum gift shop.

Saturday’s schedule includes:

10 a.m. — Museum grounds open; living-history programs, photo contest and dessert auction begin

— Museum grounds open; living-history programs, photo contest and dessert auction begin 10:30 a.m. — Cannon demonstration

— Cannon demonstration 11 a.m. — Flag-retirement ceremony

— Flag-retirement ceremony 11:30 a.m. — Living-history programs resume

— Living-history programs resume 12:30 p.m. — Cannon demonstration

— Cannon demonstration 1 p.m. — Dessert auction closes

— Dessert auction closes 1:30 p.m. — Tentative World War II skirmish

— Tentative World War II skirmish 2:30 p.m. — Cannon demonstration

— Cannon demonstration 4 p.m. — Event concludes

Saturday’s activities will include Revolutionary War and Mountain Men camps, Civil War displays, military vehicles, World War I and World War II programs, Korea and Vietnam history, traditional crafts, blacksmithing, rope making and museum exhibits.

The event will also feature a photo contest and dessert auction.

The planned World War II skirmish is dependent upon presenter availability. Cannon demonstrations and other outdoor activities may be adjusted due to weather or safety conditions.

Organizers note that cannon demonstrations produce loud reports that can be heard throughout the museum grounds. Visitors are asked to follow posted safety directions and instructions from event volunteers.

The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library is located at 17377 Stars and Stripes Way in Bloomfield, Missouri.

For more information, call 573-568-2055 or visit nssml.org.