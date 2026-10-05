Juvenile Hit by Car in Cape Girardeau

On Sunday morning, police were called to an incident in Cape Girardeau. On October 4, police were called to a collision involving a minor riding a scooter, according to Patrolman Bobby Newton. It was approximately 11:30 a.m. PTLM. According to Newton, the young person riding the scooter south on S. Hanover Street was hit by a passenger automobile that was heading east on Bloomfield Road. According to him, the young person was hurt and needed to be taken by emergency medical services to a hospital.