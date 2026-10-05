Madison County Authorities Investigate Fatal Apparent Utility Pole Theft

A sheriff reports that a man has died after it seems he was attempting to remove copper wire from a power pole. According to Madison County Sheriff Nic Adams, utility workers reported discovering an unconscious male close to a utility pole on Saturday, October 3 at 12:14 p.m., prompting emergency officials to come to the scene on Highway OO. The individual may have been attempting to remove copper wire from the pole at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff, based on the facts. The man was not a utility worker, according to the sheriff. In order to evaluate and fix the utility pole damage brought on by the wire removal, utility personnel did remain on the scene.