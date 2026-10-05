Search Warrant Served at Butler County Internet Café as Gaming Investigation Continues

In Butler County an investigation into illicit gaming is still ongoing. At 12:10 p.m. on October 3, officers served a search warrant at the Boomtown 2 Internet café, according to Sheriff Mark Dobbs. This can be found at the intersection of MO-142 and MO-53. According to Sheriff Dobbs, officers are currently analyzing the area and confiscating all evidence related to the enterprise, including illicit gaming equipment and earnings.