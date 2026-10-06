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Bringing Christmas Morning to SEMO Kids in Need

A charity in Southeast Missouri needs assistance making Christmas memorable for families. The Community Counseling Center Foundation’s yearly Wrapped in Hope Christmas Adoptions program can improve the Christmas morning experience for children receiving behavioral health services through Community Counseling Center and their siblings. In Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, and Ste, the initiative links donors with children and families in dire need.

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