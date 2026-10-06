KZIM KSIM’s Spooky Central- Your Halloween Headquarters!
🎃 KZIM KSIM is your home for all things Halloween! 👻
We’ve gathered all the fall family fun, sweet trick-or-treating events, and spooky activities in one spot so you don’t miss a thing.
Have a trunk-or-treat or other Halloween event YOU want to share? Add it for FREE! Just fill out the form below and we’ll include it in Spooky Central on KZIM KSIM—your ultimate Halloween headquarters!
🍬 TRUNK OR TREATS
Oak Ridge Young Learners Academy Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 16 • 6:30–8 p.m.
- Decorated trunks, treats, bounce house & fire truck
- Kona Ice, food & drinks
- Best Trunk Contest — two $100 tuition credits
- Family Costume Contest
- Trunks may begin decorating at 5:30 p.m.
Sikeston Parks & Recreation Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 17 • 6 p.m.–dark
📍 Around the Lake in Sikeston
- Businesses and organizations can reserve spots to hand out candy
- Reserve by emailing jjones@sikeston.org
Oak Ridge PTO Trunk or Treat
Sunday, October 18 • 4–6 p.m.
📍 Oak Ridge School Parking Lot & High School Gym
- Candy, bounce house, bubble machine, train ride & putt-putt
- Vehicle decorating begins at 3:30 p.m.
- Rain cancellation will be posted on the Oak Ridge PTO Facebook page
Uptown Jackson Trunk or Treat
Thursday, October 22 • 5:30–7:30 p.m.
📍 200 Block of South High Street, Jackson
- Free Halloween fun, candy & costumes
- Costume Cauldron: 4–6 p.m. at New McKendree United Methodist Church
- Free gently used costumes available
- Costume donations accepted through October 16
FREE Community Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 23 • 5–7 p.m.
📍 Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences
2001 Williams St., Cape Girardeau
- Free candy bags
- Student-decorated Halloween tables
- Costumes welcome
- Family-friendly
Dogwood Social House Trunk or Treat
Thursday, October 23 • 5 p.m.
📍 Dogwood Social House, Cape Girardeau
- Trunk or Treat begins at 5 p.m.
- Kids Costume Contest at 7 p.m.
Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 24 • 5–7 p.m.
📍 Busch Pet Products & Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp
2031–2039 Cape LaCroix Rd., Cape Girardeau
- Primarily for pets and their families
- Decorated trunks, pet & human treats
- Food truck, games & activities
- Free Halloween portraits
- $5 per pet
- Proceeds benefit Howie’s Harvest Pet Food Bank
Set Apart Family Fall Festival Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 24 • 5–9 p.m.
📍 Set Apart Ministry, Cape Girardeau
- Fall-themed Trunk or Treat
- Games, food, hayrides & more
- Trunk or Treat winner receives a $50 Visa gift card
- FREE admission
Legends Martial Arts Trunk or Treat
Monday, October 26 • 5–7 p.m.
📍 4217 Hwy 72, Jackson
- FREE
- Costumes encouraged
- Candy & trick-or-treating
- RSVP requested
Finish Line Carwash Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 30 • 5–7 p.m.
📍 215 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau
- Trunk or Treat
- Best Decorated Car Contest
- Prize: 1 month of unlimited washes
- Food vendors & community partners
Huddle House Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 30 • 6–9 p.m.
📍 511 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau
- Decorated trunks
- Candy
- Family-friendly Halloween fun
SEMO Football Halloween Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 31 • 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
📍 Wehking Alumni Center, 926 Broadway St., Cape Girardeau
- FREE and open to the public
- Tailgate with SEMO Football
- Free candy & goodies
- SEMO football game afterward requires a ticket
Cape Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 31 • 6–8 p.m.
📍 1820 Perryville Rd., Cape Girardeau
- FREE
- Decorated vehicles
- Candy & costumes
- Family-friendly, Christ-centered event
🍂 FALL FESTIVALS & HARVEST EVENTS
Gospel Harvest Festival
October 4 & 11 • 5 p.m.
📍 Lincoln Park
- Testimonies
- Singing & worship
- Fellowship
- Food
Old Appleton Fall Festival
Saturday, October 24 • Noon–6 p.m.
📍 Old Appleton Bridge – Apple Creek
- FREE admission
- Vendor booths
- Chili, hot dogs, ribbon fries & pulled pork
- Free bounce house
- Raffle
- Spooky Halloween movie
Set Apart Family Fall Festival
Saturday, October 24 • 5–9 p.m.
📍 Set Apart Ministry, Cape Girardeau
- Hayrides
- Trunk or Treat
- Games & prizes
- Food & treats
- Pumpkin decorating
- Face painting & photo booth
- Music & worship
- Chili Cook-Off
- FREE admission
Haunted Harvest Festival
Saturday, October 31 • 8 a.m.
📍 35 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau
- Pumpkins, gourds & seasonal produce
- Local handmade goods
- Fall & Halloween décor
- Caramel apples, baked goods & other treats
- Community vendors
Discover Life Kids Fall Festival
Wednesday, October 28 • 6–8 p.m.
📍 Discover Life Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau
- Face painting
- Food trucks
- Pony rides
- Games
- Photo booth
- Candy
🎃 PUMPKIN PATCHES & FARM FUN
Beggs Family Farm Fall Harvest Festival
Fall 2026
- Corn maze
- Haunted house/Boo Barn
- Pig races
- Wagon rides
- Pumpkin picking
- Farm animals
- Mazes & play areas
- Campfires
- Food, concessions & gift shop
Note: Last admission is one hour before closing. Bring a flashlight for nighttime visits. No pets or outside food.
Perryville Pumpkin Farm
📍 1410 Allen’s Landing Rd., Perryville
- Pumpkin patch
- Weekend wagon rides
- One-acre corn maze
- Farm animals
- Pumpkin decorating
- Farm mini golf
- Games & activities
- Fall photo spots
- Campfires and group wagon rides
Admission: $5 on specified weekdays; $10 on specified weekends. Children under 3 are free.
Knowlan Family Farm
📍 3243 State Hwy 34, Burfordville
Fall 2026
- U-Pick apples
- Pumpkin patch
- Wagon rides
- Fall activities
- Apple cider
- Farm store
- Local fruits & vegetables
👻 GHOST TOURS & HAUNTED EVENTS
Glenn House Spooky Season Events
📍 Glenn House, Cape Girardeau
Dress to Die For
Every weekend in October • 1–4 p.m.
Tour the historic Glenn House decorated for its “mourning” period.
Sip & Spook
October 2–4 & 9 • Times vary
Downtown ghost tour.
Bare Bones Ghost Tours
October 1, 8 & 15 • 7–10 p.m.
Explore the historic Glenn House during a spooky ghost tour.
Haunted Hall of Horror
📍 A.C. Brase Arena, Cape Girardeau
October 9–10, 16–17, 23–24 & 30–31 • 7–10 p.m.
💲 $12/person
- Creepy clowns
- 3D Freak Show
- Asylum
- Living dolls
- Mazes
- Ages 5 & under FREE
- Student Night Oct. 31: $8 with ID
- Children 12 & under must be accompanied by an adult
Benton Speedway Halloween Party
October 23–24 • 6–10 p.m.
📍 Benton Speedway
💲 $5 | Kids 5 & under FREE
- Costume contest
- Bonfire
- Fun in the park
- Haunted Woods
- Haunted Hayride
- Airsoft Zombie Shoot
- Inflatables
- Concessions & food trucks
Bollinger Mill Trick-or-Treat Night
Friday, October 23 • 4–7 p.m.
📍 Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
FREE
- Trick-or-treating throughout all four floors
- Halloween decorations
- Candy & trinkets
- Food and drinks available
- No registration required
🧙♀️ SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Notre Dame Trick-or-Treating
Friday, October 30 • 10–11 a.m.
📍 Notre Dame Regional High School
- For Pre-K through 3rd grade
- Candy throughout the school
- Costumes encouraged
- RSVP by October 23
Halloween at Hogwarts
Friday, October 23 • 4–5 p.m.
📍 Riverside Regional Library, Jackson
Ages 8+
- Games & prizes
- Snacks
- Floating candle craft
- Hogwarts-themed fun
Halloween Costume Social Run
Wednesday, October 28 • 6:30 p.m.
📍 Many Good Things Brewing, Cape Girardeau
- Halloween-themed weekly social run
- Costumes encouraged
- Open to runners of all experience levels
Halloween Paint N’ Puff Cape
Friday, October 16 • 6–8 p.m.
📍 823 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
💲 $25 | 21+
- Pumpkin & canvas painting
- Snacks
- Halloween-themed atmosphere
5th Annual Skelebration
Saturday, October 17 • 2–5 p.m.
📍 Sikeston Clinton Building
501 Campanella Dr., Sikeston
FREE
- Hayrides
- Pumpkin painting
- Bounce house
- Costume contest
- Cornhole
- Food
🏃 HALLOWEEN & FALL FITNESS
Run South Cape 5K Run & Walk
Saturday, October 31 • 8 a.m.
📍 Shawnee Park Center, Cape Girardeau
- Costumes encouraged
- Commemorative T-shirt
- Finisher medal
- Finish-line Trunk or Treat
- Groups/families of 3+ save $5
- Supports PORCH Initiative
🧠 HALLOWEEN TRIVIA
Chaffee Historical Society Halloween Trivia Night
Saturday, October 10 • 5 p.m.
📍 Chaffee Elks Lodge
💲 $10/person
- Halloween trivia
- Costume contest
- 50/50 raffle
- Attendance prizes
- Teams of 1–8
- Bring your own drinks and snacks
👨👩👧👦 FAMILY & COMMUNITY HALLOWEEN
Gordonville Fire Protection District Halloween Bash
Saturday, October 31 • 6–9 p.m.
📍 GFPD Station #1, 711 State Hwy Z
FREE
- Trick-or-treating
- Fire safety education
- Smoke house
- Bounce house
- Hay maze
- Games & activities
- Indoor event
Cape Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 31 • 6–8 p.m.
📍 1820 Perryville Rd., Cape Girardeau
FREE
- Decorated vehicles
- Candy
- Costumes
- Family fellowship
- Christ-centered Halloween alternative