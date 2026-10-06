KZIM KSIM’s Spooky Central- Your Halloween Headquarters!

🎃 KZIM KSIM is your home for all things Halloween! 👻

We’ve gathered all the fall family fun, sweet trick-or-treating events, and spooky activities in one spot so you don’t miss a thing.

Have a trunk-or-treat or other Halloween event YOU want to share? Add it for FREE! Just fill out the form below and we’ll include it in Spooky Central on KZIM KSIM—your ultimate Halloween headquarters!

🍬 TRUNK OR TREATS

Oak Ridge Young Learners Academy Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 16 • 6:30–8 p.m.

Decorated trunks, treats, bounce house & fire truck

Kona Ice, food & drinks

Best Trunk Contest — two $100 tuition credits

Family Costume Contest

Trunks may begin decorating at 5:30 p.m.

Sikeston Parks & Recreation Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 17 • 6 p.m.–dark

📍 Around the Lake in Sikeston

Businesses and organizations can reserve spots to hand out candy

Reserve by emailing jjones@sikeston.org

Oak Ridge PTO Trunk or Treat

Sunday, October 18 • 4–6 p.m.

📍 Oak Ridge School Parking Lot & High School Gym

Candy, bounce house, bubble machine, train ride & putt-putt

Vehicle decorating begins at 3:30 p.m.

Rain cancellation will be posted on the Oak Ridge PTO Facebook page

Uptown Jackson Trunk or Treat

Thursday, October 22 • 5:30–7:30 p.m.

📍 200 Block of South High Street, Jackson

Free Halloween fun, candy & costumes

Costume Cauldron: 4–6 p.m. at New McKendree United Methodist Church

Free gently used costumes available

Costume donations accepted through October 16

FREE Community Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 23 • 5–7 p.m.

📍 Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences

2001 Williams St., Cape Girardeau

Free candy bags

Student-decorated Halloween tables

Costumes welcome

Family-friendly

Dogwood Social House Trunk or Treat

Thursday, October 23 • 5 p.m.

📍 Dogwood Social House, Cape Girardeau

Trunk or Treat begins at 5 p.m.

Kids Costume Contest at 7 p.m.

Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 24 • 5–7 p.m.

📍 Busch Pet Products & Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp

2031–2039 Cape LaCroix Rd., Cape Girardeau

Primarily for pets and their families

Decorated trunks, pet & human treats

Food truck, games & activities

Free Halloween portraits

$5 per pet

Proceeds benefit Howie’s Harvest Pet Food Bank

Set Apart Family Fall Festival Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 24 • 5–9 p.m.

📍 Set Apart Ministry, Cape Girardeau

Fall-themed Trunk or Treat

Games, food, hayrides & more

Trunk or Treat winner receives a $50 Visa gift card

FREE admission

Legends Martial Arts Trunk or Treat

Monday, October 26 • 5–7 p.m.

📍 4217 Hwy 72, Jackson

FREE

Costumes encouraged

Candy & trick-or-treating

RSVP requested

Finish Line Carwash Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 30 • 5–7 p.m.

📍 215 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau

Trunk or Treat

Best Decorated Car Contest

Prize: 1 month of unlimited washes

Food vendors & community partners

Huddle House Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 30 • 6–9 p.m.

📍 511 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau

Decorated trunks

Candy

Family-friendly Halloween fun

SEMO Football Halloween Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 31 • 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

📍 Wehking Alumni Center, 926 Broadway St., Cape Girardeau

FREE and open to the public

Tailgate with SEMO Football

Free candy & goodies

SEMO football game afterward requires a ticket

Cape Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 31 • 6–8 p.m.

📍 1820 Perryville Rd., Cape Girardeau

FREE

Decorated vehicles

Candy & costumes

Family-friendly, Christ-centered event

🍂 FALL FESTIVALS & HARVEST EVENTS

Gospel Harvest Festival

October 4 & 11 • 5 p.m.

📍 Lincoln Park

Testimonies

Singing & worship

Fellowship

Food

Old Appleton Fall Festival

Saturday, October 24 • Noon–6 p.m.

📍 Old Appleton Bridge – Apple Creek

FREE admission

Vendor booths

Chili, hot dogs, ribbon fries & pulled pork

Free bounce house

Raffle

Spooky Halloween movie

Set Apart Family Fall Festival

Saturday, October 24 • 5–9 p.m.

📍 Set Apart Ministry, Cape Girardeau

Hayrides

Trunk or Treat

Games & prizes

Food & treats

Pumpkin decorating

Face painting & photo booth

Music & worship

Chili Cook-Off

FREE admission

Haunted Harvest Festival

Saturday, October 31 • 8 a.m.

📍 35 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau

Pumpkins, gourds & seasonal produce

Local handmade goods

Fall & Halloween décor

Caramel apples, baked goods & other treats

Community vendors

Discover Life Kids Fall Festival

Wednesday, October 28 • 6–8 p.m.

📍 Discover Life Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau

Face painting

Food trucks

Pony rides

Games

Photo booth

Candy

🎃 PUMPKIN PATCHES & FARM FUN

Beggs Family Farm Fall Harvest Festival

Fall 2026

Corn maze

Haunted house/Boo Barn

Pig races

Wagon rides

Pumpkin picking

Farm animals

Mazes & play areas

Campfires

Food, concessions & gift shop

Note: Last admission is one hour before closing. Bring a flashlight for nighttime visits. No pets or outside food.

Perryville Pumpkin Farm

📍 1410 Allen’s Landing Rd., Perryville

Pumpkin patch

Weekend wagon rides

One-acre corn maze

Farm animals

Pumpkin decorating

Farm mini golf

Games & activities

Fall photo spots

Campfires and group wagon rides

Admission: $5 on specified weekdays; $10 on specified weekends. Children under 3 are free.

Knowlan Family Farm

📍 3243 State Hwy 34, Burfordville

Fall 2026

U-Pick apples

Pumpkin patch

Wagon rides

Fall activities

Apple cider

Farm store

Local fruits & vegetables

👻 GHOST TOURS & HAUNTED EVENTS

Glenn House Spooky Season Events

📍 Glenn House, Cape Girardeau

Dress to Die For

Every weekend in October • 1–4 p.m.

Tour the historic Glenn House decorated for its “mourning” period.

Sip & Spook

October 2–4 & 9 • Times vary

Downtown ghost tour.

Bare Bones Ghost Tours

October 1, 8 & 15 • 7–10 p.m.

Explore the historic Glenn House during a spooky ghost tour.

Haunted Hall of Horror

📍 A.C. Brase Arena, Cape Girardeau

October 9–10, 16–17, 23–24 & 30–31 • 7–10 p.m.

💲 $12/person

Creepy clowns

3D Freak Show

Asylum

Living dolls

Mazes

Ages 5 & under FREE

Student Night Oct. 31: $8 with ID

Children 12 & under must be accompanied by an adult

Benton Speedway Halloween Party

October 23–24 • 6–10 p.m.

📍 Benton Speedway

💲 $5 | Kids 5 & under FREE

Costume contest

Bonfire

Fun in the park

Haunted Woods

Haunted Hayride

Airsoft Zombie Shoot

Inflatables

Concessions & food trucks

Bollinger Mill Trick-or-Treat Night

Friday, October 23 • 4–7 p.m.

📍 Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

FREE

Trick-or-treating throughout all four floors

Halloween decorations

Candy & trinkets

Food and drinks available

No registration required

🧙‍♀️ SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Notre Dame Trick-or-Treating

Friday, October 30 • 10–11 a.m.

📍 Notre Dame Regional High School

For Pre-K through 3rd grade

Candy throughout the school

Costumes encouraged

RSVP by October 23

Halloween at Hogwarts

Friday, October 23 • 4–5 p.m.

📍 Riverside Regional Library, Jackson

Ages 8+

Games & prizes

Snacks

Floating candle craft

Hogwarts-themed fun

Halloween Costume Social Run

Wednesday, October 28 • 6:30 p.m.

📍 Many Good Things Brewing, Cape Girardeau

Halloween-themed weekly social run

Costumes encouraged

Open to runners of all experience levels

Halloween Paint N’ Puff Cape

Friday, October 16 • 6–8 p.m.

📍 823 Broadway, Cape Girardeau

💲 $25 | 21+

Pumpkin & canvas painting

Snacks

Halloween-themed atmosphere

5th Annual Skelebration

Saturday, October 17 • 2–5 p.m.

📍 Sikeston Clinton Building

501 Campanella Dr., Sikeston

FREE

Hayrides

Pumpkin painting

Bounce house

Costume contest

Cornhole

Food

🏃 HALLOWEEN & FALL FITNESS

Run South Cape 5K Run & Walk

Saturday, October 31 • 8 a.m.

📍 Shawnee Park Center, Cape Girardeau

Costumes encouraged

Commemorative T-shirt

Finisher medal

Finish-line Trunk or Treat

Groups/families of 3+ save $5

Supports PORCH Initiative

🧠 HALLOWEEN TRIVIA

Chaffee Historical Society Halloween Trivia Night

Saturday, October 10 • 5 p.m.

📍 Chaffee Elks Lodge

💲 $10/person

Halloween trivia

Costume contest

50/50 raffle

Attendance prizes

Teams of 1–8

Bring your own drinks and snacks

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 FAMILY & COMMUNITY HALLOWEEN

Gordonville Fire Protection District Halloween Bash

Saturday, October 31 • 6–9 p.m.

📍 GFPD Station #1, 711 State Hwy Z

FREE

Trick-or-treating

Fire safety education

Smoke house

Bounce house

Hay maze

Games & activities

Indoor event

Cape Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 31 • 6–8 p.m.

📍 1820 Perryville Rd., Cape Girardeau

FREE