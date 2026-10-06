Menu

KZIM KSIM’s Spooky Central- Your Halloween Headquarters!

🎃 KZIM KSIM is your home for all things Halloween! 👻
We’ve gathered all the fall family fun, sweet trick-or-treating events, and spooky activities in one spot so you don’t miss a thing.

Have a trunk-or-treat or other Halloween event YOU want to share? Add it for FREE! Just fill out the form below and we’ll include it in Spooky Central on KZIM KSIM—your ultimate Halloween headquarters!

    🍬 TRUNK OR TREATS

    Oak Ridge Young Learners Academy Trunk or Treat

    Friday, October 16 • 6:30–8 p.m.

    • Decorated trunks, treats, bounce house & fire truck
    • Kona Ice, food & drinks
    • Best Trunk Contest — two $100 tuition credits
    • Family Costume Contest
    • Trunks may begin decorating at 5:30 p.m.

    Sikeston Parks & Recreation Trunk or Treat

    Saturday, October 17 • 6 p.m.–dark
    📍 Around the Lake in Sikeston

    • Businesses and organizations can reserve spots to hand out candy
    • Reserve by emailing jjones@sikeston.org

    Oak Ridge PTO Trunk or Treat

    Sunday, October 18 • 4–6 p.m.
    📍 Oak Ridge School Parking Lot & High School Gym

    • Candy, bounce house, bubble machine, train ride & putt-putt
    • Vehicle decorating begins at 3:30 p.m.
    • Rain cancellation will be posted on the Oak Ridge PTO Facebook page

    Uptown Jackson Trunk or Treat

    Thursday, October 22 • 5:30–7:30 p.m.
    📍 200 Block of South High Street, Jackson

    • Free Halloween fun, candy & costumes
    • Costume Cauldron: 4–6 p.m. at New McKendree United Methodist Church
    • Free gently used costumes available
    • Costume donations accepted through October 16

    FREE Community Trunk or Treat

    Friday, October 23 • 5–7 p.m.
    📍 Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences
    2001 Williams St., Cape Girardeau

    • Free candy bags
    • Student-decorated Halloween tables
    • Costumes welcome
    • Family-friendly

    Dogwood Social House Trunk or Treat

    Thursday, October 23 • 5 p.m.
    📍 Dogwood Social House, Cape Girardeau

    • Trunk or Treat begins at 5 p.m.
    • Kids Costume Contest at 7 p.m.

    Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat

    Saturday, October 24 • 5–7 p.m.
    📍 Busch Pet Products & Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp
    2031–2039 Cape LaCroix Rd., Cape Girardeau

    • Primarily for pets and their families
    • Decorated trunks, pet & human treats
    • Food truck, games & activities
    • Free Halloween portraits
    • $5 per pet
    • Proceeds benefit Howie’s Harvest Pet Food Bank

    Set Apart Family Fall Festival Trunk or Treat

    Saturday, October 24 • 5–9 p.m.
    📍 Set Apart Ministry, Cape Girardeau

    • Fall-themed Trunk or Treat
    • Games, food, hayrides & more
    • Trunk or Treat winner receives a $50 Visa gift card
    • FREE admission

    Legends Martial Arts Trunk or Treat

    Monday, October 26 • 5–7 p.m.
    📍 4217 Hwy 72, Jackson

    • FREE
    • Costumes encouraged
    • Candy & trick-or-treating
    • RSVP requested

    Finish Line Carwash Trunk or Treat

    Friday, October 30 • 5–7 p.m.
    📍 215 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau

    • Trunk or Treat
    • Best Decorated Car Contest
    • Prize: 1 month of unlimited washes
    • Food vendors & community partners

    Huddle House Trunk or Treat

    Friday, October 30 • 6–9 p.m.
    📍 511 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau

    • Decorated trunks
    • Candy
    • Family-friendly Halloween fun

    SEMO Football Halloween Trunk or Treat

    Saturday, October 31 • 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
    📍 Wehking Alumni Center, 926 Broadway St., Cape Girardeau

    • FREE and open to the public
    • Tailgate with SEMO Football
    • Free candy & goodies
    • SEMO football game afterward requires a ticket

    Cape Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

    Saturday, October 31 • 6–8 p.m.
    📍 1820 Perryville Rd., Cape Girardeau

    • FREE
    • Decorated vehicles
    • Candy & costumes
    • Family-friendly, Christ-centered event

    🍂 FALL FESTIVALS & HARVEST EVENTS

    Gospel Harvest Festival

    October 4 & 11 • 5 p.m.
    📍 Lincoln Park

    • Testimonies
    • Singing & worship
    • Fellowship
    • Food

    Old Appleton Fall Festival

    Saturday, October 24 • Noon–6 p.m.
    📍 Old Appleton Bridge – Apple Creek

    • FREE admission
    • Vendor booths
    • Chili, hot dogs, ribbon fries & pulled pork
    • Free bounce house
    • Raffle
    • Spooky Halloween movie

    Set Apart Family Fall Festival

    Saturday, October 24 • 5–9 p.m.
    📍 Set Apart Ministry, Cape Girardeau

    • Hayrides
    • Trunk or Treat
    • Games & prizes
    • Food & treats
    • Pumpkin decorating
    • Face painting & photo booth
    • Music & worship
    • Chili Cook-Off
    • FREE admission

    Haunted Harvest Festival

    Saturday, October 31 • 8 a.m.
    📍 35 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau

    • Pumpkins, gourds & seasonal produce
    • Local handmade goods
    • Fall & Halloween décor
    • Caramel apples, baked goods & other treats
    • Community vendors

    Discover Life Kids Fall Festival

    Wednesday, October 28 • 6–8 p.m.
    📍 Discover Life Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau

    • Face painting
    • Food trucks
    • Pony rides
    • Games
    • Photo booth
    • Candy

    🎃 PUMPKIN PATCHES & FARM FUN

    Beggs Family Farm Fall Harvest Festival

    Fall 2026

    • Corn maze
    • Haunted house/Boo Barn
    • Pig races
    • Wagon rides
    • Pumpkin picking
    • Farm animals
    • Mazes & play areas
    • Campfires
    • Food, concessions & gift shop

    Note: Last admission is one hour before closing. Bring a flashlight for nighttime visits. No pets or outside food.

    Perryville Pumpkin Farm

    📍 1410 Allen’s Landing Rd., Perryville

    • Pumpkin patch
    • Weekend wagon rides
    • One-acre corn maze
    • Farm animals
    • Pumpkin decorating
    • Farm mini golf
    • Games & activities
    • Fall photo spots
    • Campfires and group wagon rides

    Admission: $5 on specified weekdays; $10 on specified weekends. Children under 3 are free.

    Knowlan Family Farm

    📍 3243 State Hwy 34, Burfordville
    Fall 2026

    • U-Pick apples
    • Pumpkin patch
    • Wagon rides
    • Fall activities
    • Apple cider
    • Farm store
    • Local fruits & vegetables

    👻 GHOST TOURS & HAUNTED EVENTS

    Glenn House Spooky Season Events

    📍 Glenn House, Cape Girardeau

    Dress to Die For
    Every weekend in October • 1–4 p.m.
    Tour the historic Glenn House decorated for its “mourning” period.

    Sip & Spook
    October 2–4 & 9 • Times vary
    Downtown ghost tour.

    Bare Bones Ghost Tours
    October 1, 8 & 15 • 7–10 p.m.
    Explore the historic Glenn House during a spooky ghost tour.

    Haunted Hall of Horror

    📍 A.C. Brase Arena, Cape Girardeau
    October 9–10, 16–17, 23–24 & 30–31 • 7–10 p.m.
    💲 $12/person

    • Creepy clowns
    • 3D Freak Show
    • Asylum
    • Living dolls
    • Mazes
    • Ages 5 & under FREE
    • Student Night Oct. 31: $8 with ID
    • Children 12 & under must be accompanied by an adult

    Benton Speedway Halloween Party

    October 23–24 • 6–10 p.m.
    📍 Benton Speedway
    💲 $5 | Kids 5 & under FREE

    • Costume contest
    • Bonfire
    • Fun in the park
    • Haunted Woods
    • Haunted Hayride
    • Airsoft Zombie Shoot
    • Inflatables
    • Concessions & food trucks

    Bollinger Mill Trick-or-Treat Night

    Friday, October 23 • 4–7 p.m.
    📍 Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
    FREE

    • Trick-or-treating throughout all four floors
    • Halloween decorations
    • Candy & trinkets
    • Food and drinks available
    • No registration required

    🧙‍♀️ SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS

    Notre Dame Trick-or-Treating

    Friday, October 30 • 10–11 a.m.
    📍 Notre Dame Regional High School

    • For Pre-K through 3rd grade
    • Candy throughout the school
    • Costumes encouraged
    • RSVP by October 23

    Halloween at Hogwarts

    Friday, October 23 • 4–5 p.m.
    📍 Riverside Regional Library, Jackson
    Ages 8+

    • Games & prizes
    • Snacks
    • Floating candle craft
    • Hogwarts-themed fun

    Halloween Costume Social Run

    Wednesday, October 28 • 6:30 p.m.
    📍 Many Good Things Brewing, Cape Girardeau

    • Halloween-themed weekly social run
    • Costumes encouraged
    • Open to runners of all experience levels

    Halloween Paint N’ Puff Cape

    Friday, October 16 • 6–8 p.m.
    📍 823 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
    💲 $25 | 21+

    • Pumpkin & canvas painting
    • Snacks
    • Halloween-themed atmosphere

    5th Annual Skelebration

    Saturday, October 17 • 2–5 p.m.
    📍 Sikeston Clinton Building
    501 Campanella Dr., Sikeston
    FREE

    • Hayrides
    • Pumpkin painting
    • Bounce house
    • Costume contest
    • Cornhole
    • Food

    🏃 HALLOWEEN & FALL FITNESS

    Run South Cape 5K Run & Walk

    Saturday, October 31 • 8 a.m.
    📍 Shawnee Park Center, Cape Girardeau

    • Costumes encouraged
    • Commemorative T-shirt
    • Finisher medal
    • Finish-line Trunk or Treat
    • Groups/families of 3+ save $5
    • Supports PORCH Initiative

    🧠 HALLOWEEN TRIVIA

    Chaffee Historical Society Halloween Trivia Night

    Saturday, October 10 • 5 p.m.
    📍 Chaffee Elks Lodge
    💲 $10/person

    • Halloween trivia
    • Costume contest
    • 50/50 raffle
    • Attendance prizes
    • Teams of 1–8
    • Bring your own drinks and snacks

    👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 FAMILY & COMMUNITY HALLOWEEN

    Gordonville Fire Protection District Halloween Bash

    Saturday, October 31 • 6–9 p.m.
    📍 GFPD Station #1, 711 State Hwy Z
    FREE

    • Trick-or-treating
    • Fire safety education
    • Smoke house
    • Bounce house
    • Hay maze
    • Games & activities
    • Indoor event

    Cape Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

    Saturday, October 31 • 6–8 p.m.
    📍 1820 Perryville Rd., Cape Girardeau
    FREE

    • Decorated vehicles
    • Candy
    • Costumes
    • Family fellowship
    • Christ-centered Halloween alternative

    Related Posts