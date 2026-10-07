Jackson Public Works Employee Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle

A Jackson Public Works employee was taken to the hospital after being struck by a passing vehicle on South High Street.

Jackson City Administrator Matt Winters said the city sanitation worker was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

“Our immediate concern is the health and well-being of our dedicated team members during this time,” Winters said in a press release.

The city is working with local law enforcement and safety investigators to determine the precise cause of the accident.

Winters is also reminding drivers to remain alert and aware while traveling, particularly when workers are present along roadways.