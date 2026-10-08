Suspect Detained Following Sunday Shooting in Cape Girardeau

According to representatives of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a young suspect is being held in relation to a gunshot that occurred over the weekend. The young suspect was detained and turned over to juvenile authorities on Wednesday, according to police. The incident took place on the 3000 block of Aspen Drive on Sunday at approximately 4:30 p.m. The victim was treated and discharged from the hospital after suffering a bullet graze wound to the chest, according to the police. According to investigators, the shooting resulted from a domestic argument between the victim and the young person.