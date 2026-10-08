Three Young Men Gravely Hurt in Crash

On Tuesday afternoon emergency personnel raced to the site of a serious collision in a construction zone in Butler County. The collision occurred on MO AA, about 4 miles south of Fisk, shortly before 4:30 p.m. An 18-year-old Brosley male was traveling north when his vehicle collided with a parked SUV in a construction zone, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to MSHP, the driver and his two male passengers-a 16-year-old from Poplar Bluff and a 20-year-old from Fairdealing-were all gravely injured in the collision.