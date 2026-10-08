Win Haunted Hall of Horrors Tickets with KZIM/KSIM’s Best Halloween Movies Contest

🎃👻 WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE HALLOWEEN MOVIE OF ALL TIME? 👻🎃

KZIM/KSIM is giving away TWO 4-PACKS of tickets to the Haunted Hall of Horrors at the A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau!

Good for any date.

🍿 Entering is simple. Just fill out the online registration form and tell KZIM/KSIM your favorite Halloween movie of all time. Whether you prefer classic horror films like Halloween and Friday the 13th or family favorites like Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice, the station wants to hear your pick!

🗓️ Round 1: October 8–15

🗓️ Round 2: October 15–29

One four-pack will be awarded during each of the contest’s two rounds, giving participants two opportunities to win. Two rounds. Two lucky winners. One frightfully fun prize!

Enter today and make this Halloween a little more terrifying! 🎃

Click on the link below!

https://riverradio.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Halloween-Movie-of-All-Time

KZIM/KSIM — Our Nation, Your Station!