Trading Post – October 10
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
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Estate Sale – 345 Royal Lake Drive – Cape
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Two brass cat figurines – $70/both
Kenmore air conditioner – $100
Frigidaire air conditioner – $50 – ph #: 573-576-7405
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Two commercial fryers
Toastmaster gas grill
Winston warming box – ph #: 573-419-8715
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Samsung Smart TV – 32 in – $50 – ph #: 573-510-5034
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Craftsman riding mower- $200 – ph #: 573-270-9582
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Southern Illinois pictorial history books – ph #: 573-318-4050