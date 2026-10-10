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Trading Post – October 10

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

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Estate Sale – 345 Royal Lake Drive – Cape

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Two brass cat figurines – $70/both

Kenmore air conditioner – $100

Frigidaire air conditioner – $50 – ph #: 573-576-7405

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Two commercial fryers

Toastmaster gas grill

Winston warming box – ph #: 573-419-8715

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Samsung Smart TV – 32 in – $50 – ph #: 573-510-5034

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Craftsman riding mower- $200 – ph #: 573-270-9582

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Southern Illinois pictorial history books – ph #: 573-318-4050

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