Cape Warming Center Permanent Location

For the winter, Cape Warming Center will have a permanent location. The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau will host the Cape Warming Center for the 2026-2027 winter season, the group announced on Saturday. According to the leadership, a new nonprofit organization called Cape Cares has been established to manage and run the warming facility going forward. The group said in a statement, “The Salvation Army will supply the space under this new agreement, while Cape Cares and the Cape Warming Center team.

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