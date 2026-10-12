Cape Warming Center Permanent Location
For the winter, Cape Warming Center will have a permanent location. The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau will host the Cape Warming Center for the 2026-2027 winter season, the group announced on Saturday. According to the leadership, a new nonprofit organization called Cape Cares has been established to manage and run the warming facility going forward. The group said in a statement, “The Salvation Army will supply the space under this new agreement, while Cape Cares and the Cape Warming Center team.