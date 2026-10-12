Three Charged with Multiple Felonies After Gun Bust at High School Football Game

Three people have now been officially charged for allegedly bringing guns nearby school premises during a football game on Saturday night. Tyleik Moore, 23, and Jaishaud Moore, 26, of Hayti, as well as JaQuavion Edwards, 21, of Cape Girardeau, are accused of one class D felony of unlawfully possessing a machine gun, two class D felonies of possessing a stolen firearm, and two class E felonies of possessing a loaded firearm on school property. At the moment, all three males are detained without bond at the Pemiscot County Jail.