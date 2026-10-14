Missouri Sues Temu Over Deceptive Business Practices and Data Privacy Violations
Temu is being sued by the attorney general of Missouri for allegedly collecting harmful data and misleading consumers. Temu is a Chinese-based “e-commerce platform.” According to Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, it has harmed Missouri brands, infringed on the privacy of Missourians, and may have helped the Chinese Communist Party. “I suggest that everyone in Missouri remove this app. In a press announcement, Attorney General Hanaway stated, “Temu lied to you, stole your data, packed it up, and possibly delivered it to the CCP.” “Our office will keep up its crackdown on illicit businesses that use deceit and criminal business methods to purposefully hurt Missouri consumers. We will fight to preserve Missourians’ privacy and obtain compensation for Temu’s victims.