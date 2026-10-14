Show Me Center Hosts Construction and Career Day for SE Missouri High Schoolers

A number of high school students from southeast Missouri gained practical experience in a range of construction-related careers. On Tuesday the Show Me Center hosted “Build My Future: Construction and Career Day.” A number of high school students from southeast Missouri gained practical experience in a range of construction-related careers. According to a recent study, just 55 out of 100 unfilled trade jobs are being filled by competent applicants. America may run out of roughly 7 million trade workers by 2035.