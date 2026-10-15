Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help in Perry County Hit-and-Run Investigation

Perry County officials are looking into reports that someone fled the scene of a collision. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on October 9 at approximately 4:33 p.m. on MO-51 South at Perry County Road (PCR) 704. The public is being asked to assist in the hunt for a red or maroon Toyota Camry that may have serious front and/or front passenger side damage. According to officials, the car turned onto PCR 704 from MO-51 before leaving the scene. Please call Detective Kevin Gross or Corporal Ethan Rendleman at 573-547-4576 if you witnessed the incident, were involved, or have any information.