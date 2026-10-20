Cape Girardeau Police: Trail of Tears ‘Drive-By Shooting’ Was Actually an Accident With a Stolen Gun

A man from Honduras was charged with a felony after a drive-by gunshot at Trail of Tears in Cape Girardeau turned out to be an accident. Luis Fernando Carcamo Lara, 19, is accused with both unauthorized use of a weapon and firearm theft. Carcamo Lara shot the other person in the leg on Sunday when they were handling the gun, according to court filings. The victim was transported to the hospital. The two men first reported the incident as a drive-by shooting, but they subsequently acknowledged it was an accident, according to a probable cause statement. The gun was reported stolen in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the authorities. Carcamo Lara is due in court on October 22 and is being detained on a $10,000 bond.