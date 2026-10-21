Cape Girardeau Invites Public Input on Proposed Tourism Tax Hike

In order to finance new sports tourism initiatives, a city committee proposed on Monday to double Cape Girardeau’s restaurant and hotel tax. Sports tourism attracts tourists to the city, according to Bob Fox, a former mayor and co-chair of the Parks Vision for the Future Committee. He remarked, “It brings thousands of individuals into this city; it brings their parents into this city.” According to Fox, since its inception, a one percent restaurant and hotel tax has increased revenue. Meanwhile, residents’ opinions on the upcoming tourism fund projects are sought after by city officials. Two public input sessions are scheduled for Monday, October 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the Osage Center and Tuesday, October 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center. Since both sessions are open house, anyone is welcome to stop by at the designated times to discuss project ideas, ask questions, and look over bids.