KZIM’s Community Connection with Rusty Features Author Kevin J. Mooney

New podcast episode explores climate change messaging, environmental policy, energy costs, and American freedom

On the latest episode of Community Connection with Rusty, KZIM’s Rusty Hendricks sits down with investigative journalist and author Kevin J. Mooney to discuss his new book, Climate Porn.

Mooney, who writes for Restoration News and The Daily Signal, examines what he views as exaggerated environmental messaging and the effects of climate-related policies on economic freedom, government regulation, and everyday Americans.

During the conversation, Mooney discusses the meaning behind the book’s provocative title, how the public can evaluate competing claims about climate change, and the potential impact of environmental regulations and legal challenges involving energy companies.

The interview also explores the relationship between environmental protection and economic growth, including concerns about energy costs, consumer choice, and the role of technological innovation in addressing environmental challenges.

As the United States reached the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Mooney also shares his perspective on national sovereignty and the influence of international organizations on American policy.

Climate Porn presents Mooney’s perspective on these issues and invites readers to consider the broader debate over climate messaging, public policy, and individual liberty.

Listen to the Podcast

Hear the full conversation with Kevin J. Mooney on Community Connection with Rusty, available through KZIM.

Learn more about Kevin J. Mooney: kevinmooney.info

Find the book: Climate Porn on Amazon

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