Give Blood Before the Seasonal Squeeze and Score Free Gift Cards

The American Red Cross of Missouri is encouraging you to set aside an hour during the next few weeks to donate blood before the holiday rush intensifies, as many people are packing their calendars with seasonal events. As a thank you, everyone who donates between October 19 and November 22, 2026, will receive up to $20 in gift cards, which include a $10 Amazon gift card via email and 500 extra points that may be exchanged for a $10 electronic gift card via Blood Donor Rewards! Free A1C testing, which is frequently used to assess for diabetes and prediabetes, will also be given to successful November donors. For information on every promotion, go to RedCrossBlood.org/Maze.