Fatal Dunklin County House Fire Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

One person has died and four others remain hospitalized following a late-night house fire in Dunklin County.According to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel responded to the residential blaze in Clarkton at approximately 11:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 22. Fire departments from Clarkton, Malden, and Campbell deployed to the scene to conduct fire suppression efforts.Authorities confirmed one fatality at the scene. Four additional occupants managed to escape the structure but sustained injuries; they were transported via ambulance to regional hospitals for treatment.The identities of the victims and the current medical conditions of the survivors have not been disclosed by officials.The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. A joint investigation is actively being conducted by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.