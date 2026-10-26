Juvenile Taken Into Custody After Incident at Sikeston Alternative School

SIKESTON, Mo. — A juvenile was taken into custody Monday morning after a school safety incident at the Sikeston Alternative School, according to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

In a statement, the department said School Resource Officers were present at the school on the morning of October 26 and were working in coordination with Sikeston Public Schools administrators when the incident occurred.

According to officials, the juvenile arrived on school property but did not successfully pass through the school’s weapon detection system or comply with the school’s morning procedures.

When approached by a School Resource Officer, the juvenile fled from the property. Officers later took the juvenile into custody and recovered a weapon in connection with the incident.

The department emphasized that the juvenile did not enter the school building at any point during the incident.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Sikeston Public Schools said they remain committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff. Officials pointed to weapon detection systems, school safety procedures and the presence of School Resource Officers as key components of their efforts to protect the school community.

The department has not provided additional details about the juvenile or any potential charges in the statement.

Information provided by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.