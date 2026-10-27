Missouri to Require $5 Permits for Camping in Conservation Areas Starting in March
Changes requiring campers to purchase a permit in order to camp in conservation areas were authorized by the Missouri Conservation Commission. Campers will need to purchase a $5 permit in order to camp in conservation areas starting in March. Ten individuals may camp for up to five days with this permission. First-come, first-served will still apply to camping. The Missouri Department of Conservation mandates that every sleeping item, such as a tent or camper, be clearly marked on durable material with the permit holder’s full name, address, and conservation number. The label needs to be visible from the exterior.