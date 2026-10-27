Safe House of Southeast Missouri to Host Fall Fundraiser November 14

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Safe House of Southeast Missouri will host its fall fundraiser, The Next Level, on Saturday, November 14, in Cape Girardeau.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center, located at 132 Main Street. Funds raised will support the organization’s efforts to provide services and resources to survivors of domestic violence.

Guests attending The Next Level can enjoy live music on two levels of the event space, featuring performances by GenX, Next of Kin, Joy Brooker, Awkward Timing, and Missourado. The evening will also include light appetizers and a silent auction.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online through Eventbrite.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-next-level-presented-by-safe-house-of-southeast-missouri-tickets-2001892314803

The Safe House of Southeast Missouri provides comprehensive services to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence. Its programs include a crisis hotline, emergency shelter, court advocacy, counseling, case management, support groups, rapid rehousing, batterers’ intervention, and prevention education.

Community members interested in learning more about the fundraiser can call 573-335-7745, extension 105, or email jessie.green@semosafehouse.org.

For additional information about the organization’s services, visit www.semosafehouse.org.