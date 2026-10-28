Help Light Up Cape: Residents Urged to Report Broken Streetlights
An effort to improve public safety and visibility throughout Cape Girardeau, city residents are being encouraged to report broken or malfunctioning streetlights.
Alan Bisher, a local business owner and former police officer, brought the proposal to the Cape Girardeau Police Department after years of observing street lighting conditions while patrolling neighborhoods throughout the city. The initiative aims to identify lighting issues and help ensure streets and neighborhoods remain well-lit and safer for residents.