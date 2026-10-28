Missouri Urges Residents to Prepare for Winter Weather

Despite record-breaking heat in September and continued warm temperatures in October, winter weather will soon return to Missouri. The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) are partnering to recognize November 2–6, 2026, as Winter Weather Preparedness Week, encouraging residents to prepare for the challenges of the upcoming season.

SEMA Director Jim Remillard said meteorologists are forecasting a strong to very strong El Niño winter. However, Missouri’s location in a transition zone could make seasonal weather patterns more difficult to predict.

While the exact conditions remain uncertain, officials emphasize that Missourians should be prepared for freezing temperatures, hazardous snow and ice, dangerous driving conditions, and potential power outages that could leave homes without heat.

Officials encourage residents to take steps now to prepare for winter weather and help protect themselves and their families throughout the colder months